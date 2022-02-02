BOYS BASKETBALL: Mooresville powers past South Iredell

MOORESVILLE—The Mooresville Blue Devils cruised to an 82-58 Greater Metro Conference win over South Iredell Tuesday night. The senior duo of KC Shaw and Christian Herring poured in a combined 42 of Mooresville's points to lead all game scorers. They had 22 and 20 points, respectively. Shaw had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his totals.

Mooresville (16-1, 7-1) held a 35-18 advantage at halftime but opened up its lead quickly in the second half behind 14 of Herring’s points. Herring’s layup with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Blue Devils their first 20-point lead in the game. Herring added five rebounds and three steals.

“I thought we played well. Our guys settled down after the first quarter and figured it out,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “Our defense was great. We knew they had some knock down shooters and we ran them off the line well.”

South Iredell (5-11, 2-5) cut the 28-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter down to as little as 16 in the final frame but not any closer.

Braydon Watson-Jones led the Vikings with 21 points and added three rebounds and two assists. Damon Stewart had eight points, all coming in the second half.