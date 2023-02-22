MOORESVILLE — Come playoff time, it’s typically the more battle-hardened and experienced teams that prevail. There are few teams in North Carolina in recent years more proven in the postseason than Weddington, the winners of two consecutive state titles.

Despite being the higher seed, Lake Norman had its work cut out if it wanted to advance out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Behind stellar performances from some of their youngest players, Lake Norman (19-7) rebounded from a slow start to oust the Warriors (13-12) from the playoffs, defeating the defending 4A state champions 74-60 on Tuesday night.

“I was very impressed with how those guys fought back,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “They showed a lot of poise out there.”

Like the Wildcats have done a few times this season, it took a little white for their offense to find its groove after the opening tip. After getting a pair of layups in the first 1:16 of the game, it 4:39 that was another 4:39 before they made another shot.

During that time, Weddington built a 14-5 lead. Sophomore guard Josh Yates ended that Wildcat drought with a much-needed three-pointer with just over two minutes left to play in the first with Nick Arnold cutting the Warrior lead down to four, 14-10, with a buzzer-beating shot where the freshman was falling out of bounds.

Arnold, a consistent contributor for the Wildcats all season long, saved one of his best offensive performances of his young career for the playoffs, racking up 16 points in the game to tie a career-high set in January.

In the first half, when the Wildcats needed any offense they could find, it was Arnold that led their scoring, tallying 11 points in the first two quarters.

To go along with the points, Arnold also proved crucial as a primary ballhandler against an aggressive Weddington defense.

“Nick was just so great all night long,” Hodges said.

Once the Wildcats found their offense, they never looked back. By halftime, they had built an eight-point lead, 31-23, after outscoring Weddington 27-9 over the final 11 minutes of the first half. The lead changed hands for the final time in the game with 4:18 to play in the second on an Arnold bucket that put the ‘Cats up 20-19.

After halftime, Lake Norman continued to build on the lead thanks to a great second-half performance from Tre McKinnon. Despite being held to just two points in the first 16 minutes, the sophomore exploded for 15 points in the final 16 minutes to help the Wildcats build a 16-point lead early in the early in the fourth.

McKinnon’s 17 points represented a team-high for the Wildcats. Joining Arnold and McKinnon in double figures was sophomore big man Trent Steinhour who finished with 15 points despite sitting out for over an entire quarter in the first half to avoid picking up his third foul.

“I have to give the guys a lot of credit,” Hodges said. “After the game we played (in the conference semifinals) last week, the guys stayed focused, came out tonight, and bounced back.”

The win was Hodges’ first in the playoffs as the head coach at Lake Norman and the program’s first since a win over Parkland on February 21, 2017.

“It feels good to break that drought,” Hodges said. “The guys have been locked in. They feel like they can go on a little bit of a run.”

To keep that run going, they’ll have to get past East Forsyth (21-6), a strong 11-seed out of a tough conference that put four teams into the 4A West bracket, including the 2-seed Mount Tabor.

The second round game between the Wildcats and Eagles is set to tip at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.