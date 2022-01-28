 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Cox Mill coasts past South Iredell
0 Comments

BOYS BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Cox Mill coasts past South Iredell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball logo

TROUTMAN—C.J. Wilson led four Cox Mill players in double figures Thursday night as the Chargers cruised to an 82-46 Greater Metro Conference win over South Iredell.

Wilson was 8 of 10 from the field and finished with a game-high 18 points.

Collectively, the Chargers shot 52 percent (32 of 62).

Tatum Tucker’s 13 points paced South Iredell. M.J. Chambers added seven points. Damon Stewart and Braydon Watson-Jones each contributed six points.

The Vikings were scheduled to be back in action Friday, hosting Hickory Ridge. But the game was postponed around noon Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert