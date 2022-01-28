BOYS BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Cox Mill coasts past South Iredell

TROUTMAN—C.J. Wilson led four Cox Mill players in double figures Thursday night as the Chargers cruised to an 82-46 Greater Metro Conference win over South Iredell.

Wilson was 8 of 10 from the field and finished with a game-high 18 points.

Collectively, the Chargers shot 52 percent (32 of 62).

Tatum Tucker’s 13 points paced South Iredell. M.J. Chambers added seven points. Damon Stewart and Braydon Watson-Jones each contributed six points.

The Vikings were scheduled to be back in action Friday, hosting Hickory Ridge. But the game was postponed around noon Friday.