Borders returns to NFL action

Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona activated the cornerback from the Covid list on Jan. 4. He went on the list Dec. 29.

The Cardinals signed Borders in December off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Arizona (11-6) will play at the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) on Jan. 17 in the wild-card playoffs.