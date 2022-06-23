Bob Stone was more than a basketball coach; he taught value of patience and hard work

Former players are remembering their late high school basketball coach at Harmony as a service to celebrate the life of Bob Stone draws near.

Robert (Bob) Lacy Stone Jr. passed on June 14 at the age of 90.

“He had more influence on my life than anybody,” said Ken Jurney, a member of Stone’s teams in the early 1960s.

In 1960, Stone started teaching at Harmony High School, where he also coached basketball and baseball.

Stone coached basketball at North Iredell High School too following consolidation in 1966.

“When I was in the eighth grade he got permission for us to practice with his last period ninth grade physical education class that included four varsity starters,” Jurney said. “By the time we got to high school we knew his system.

“He was the most fundamentally-sound coach I’ve known.”

Stone attended Presbyterian College on a full basketball scholarship. He played for legendary coach Norm Sloan, who guided the N.C. State men’s basketball team to the 1974 NCAA National Championship and a 30-1 record.

Jurney owned a home on a golf course in the N.C. Mountains in the early 1990s and he recalls encountering Sloan, who was a member there.

“(Sloan) always asked how Bob was doing,” Jurney said. “What Norm taught Bob he taught us.”

Mickey Liles also played for Stone before graduating from Harmony in 1966.

Liles described Stone as a “very good” English teacher and a coach “that didn’t have to be in your face.”

“You just appreciated him and wanted to do your best for him,” Liles said.

To hear Liles tell it, Stone didn’t shy away from a pickup game with his players.

“He was young enough in my day that at lunch or after school he’d get out there on the court with you and school you,” Liles said with a chuckle.

Jurney said Stone built a Harmony basketball program that hadn’t won many games and touted his “strategy for every situation.”

During the 1964-65 season, Jurney’s senior year, Harmony outdueled Celeste Henkel, Central, Cool Springs, Hiddenite, Scotts, Stony Point and Union Grove to win the Iredell-Alexander Athletic Association regular-season title.

That team advanced to the district finals in Mocksville before falling to state champion Boonville.

Jurney said his senior year with Stone was one of the most memorable times of his life. That was after “gathering splinters for three years on the bench,” he joked.

“(Stone) taught me the importance of patience and the value of hard work,” Jurney said.

Stone’s wife, Betty Jane Money Stone, passed away June 9 at age 81. They were married for more than 62 years.

A Celebration of Life for both of them is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harmony United Methodist Church.

“Off the court, he was a heck of a guy, too,” Liles said of Stone. “He loved to fish, but he loved his wife. The fact they passed on within a week of each other—they were together for over 60 years.

Liles paused and then continued, “They were special to so many of us. Fine human beings. They walked the talk.”