Blue Devils blank rival Lake Norman in showdown for second place

MOORESVILLE—As the Blue Devils broke away from the handshake line, they ran down towards the north end of Lake Norman’s field celebrating. When head coach Joe Nixon finally made it to his team, he had just one thing to say to them.
“If they don’t score, they can’t win.”
Mooresville’s (6-4, 5-1) defense had emphatically proved that statement in the 48 minutes of play that came before the celebration, holding Lake Norman (7-3, 4-2) to just 148 yards of offense in 14-0 shutout win Friday night to claim second place in the Greater Metro Conference.
“I’m just really proud of our effort tonight, the way we battled,” Nixon said. “We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game and they just stayed the course.”
The game between the two archrivals was definitely ‘tough and physical’. Neither team had scored a point after 36 minutes of action with both defenses dominating the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that the Blue Devil offense finally found their footing and began to move the ball with any consistency.
They found their stride when running back Jawarn Howell began to run through the exhausted Wildcat defense.
“We challenged our guys at halftime to come out and be able to run the ball,” Nixon said. “Both Jawarn and Kyjuan (Westmoreland) responded and helped us ice the game away.”
After gaining just 10 yards on the ground in the first half, the Blue Devils came alive in the final 15 minutes, rushing for 135 total yards in the game. Howell led the way with 121 yards on 28 carries while Westmoreland added 60 yards on nine carries and provided the game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth.
On the other side of the ball, the Mooresville defense never let Lake Norman get its triple-option offense going, holding the Wildcats, a team that had run for over 100 yards in their first nine games, to just 76 yards on the ground.
“We expected the defense to play that well,” Nixon said. “We always try to put a goose egg up there and we feel really good about it.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and get back to work on Monday.”
For the Wildcats, the game came down to the opportunities that the offense wasted in the first half. Three times, Lake Norman started possessions in Mooresville territory and gained just 41 total yards on those three drives, turning the ball over on downs twice and missing a 33-yard field goal.
The Wildcats’ only other trip into Blue Devil territory in the game ended with an interception.
“We didn’t capitalize. We can’t play defense all night, we have to score some points,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “We have to get some stuff figured out on offense. It’s been our Achilles heel these last few games.”
In Lake Norman’s six conference games, the offense averaged just 11.8 points per game and had to rely on their defense to close out games against Kannapolis and Cox Mill.
In the second half on Friday night, the Wildcats managed just 57 yards of offense, only making it as far as midfield.
“Teams started to figure us out a little bit in the second half of the season,” Oliphant said. “We just weren’t able to finish drives. We have to get that stuff fixed.”
Despite the offensive struggles, the Wildcat defense turned in another strong performance, keeping their team in the game as long as they could. Prior to their scoring drives, Mooresville had 86 total yards in the game.
“We can’t let this game beat us twice,” Oliphant said. “We have to get better and try to eliminate mental mistakes. We have to get everyone locked in for next week.”
With the win, Mooresville locks itself into the 4A West playoffs by virtue of finishing second in the Greater Metro Conference. Lake Norman should also be a lock to see the postseason next week given their standing prior to Friday’s game, but any chance of playing the first round at home was blown away by the Blue Devils.
Both teams will now likely be on the road for the first round with matchups to be announced over the weekend.