Blue Devils blank rival Lake Norman in showdown for second place

In Lake Norman’s six conference games, the offense averaged just 11.8 points per game and had to rely on their defense to close out games against Kannapolis and Cox Mill.

In the second half on Friday night, the Wildcats managed just 57 yards of offense, only making it as far as midfield.

“Teams started to figure us out a little bit in the second half of the season,” Oliphant said. “We just weren’t able to finish drives. We have to get that stuff fixed.”

Despite the offensive struggles, the Wildcat defense turned in another strong performance, keeping their team in the game as long as they could. Prior to their scoring drives, Mooresville had 86 total yards in the game.

“We can’t let this game beat us twice,” Oliphant said. “We have to get better and try to eliminate mental mistakes. We have to get everyone locked in for next week.”

With the win, Mooresville locks itself into the 4A West playoffs by virtue of finishing second in the Greater Metro Conference. Lake Norman should also be a lock to see the postseason next week given their standing prior to Friday’s game, but any chance of playing the first round at home was blown away by the Blue Devils.

Both teams will now likely be on the road for the first round with matchups to be announced over the weekend.