Bill to change high school sports OK'd by N.C. General Assembly

Wilkins cited the progress made from the September negotiations after calling earlier version of the bill a "detriment of our state’s student-athletes."

"Although we continued to believe that legislation was unnecessary, we advocated for changes to the legislation that would best serve the needs of student-athletes. As of today, House Bill 91 has been revised to reflect these changes," Wilkins said.

"The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA.

"The NCHSAA remains committed to negotiating a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education that will support and promote the development of high school athletics in our state in a positive manner."

Changes

The negotiations reduced what was a 10-page bill to a five-page final version.

Sawyer said the negotiations represented an example “of nobody gets everything they want; this is exactly what we get.”

The previous version, which cleared the Senate by a 28-14 vote on Sept. 8, laid out specifics on what authorities the Board of Education would and would not allow for a third-party vendor, such as the NCHSAA.