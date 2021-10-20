 Skip to main content
Bentley hits milestone; Statesville Christian breezes in first round
Statesville Christian's Brenna Rae Bentley

Statesville Christian senior captain Brenna Rae Bentley, 22, recorded the 1,000th dig of her career during the Lions' three-set victory over Burlington Christian Academy in first round of the NCISAA state playoffs Tuesday. She is pictured with Lions volleyball coach Abby Dunlap.

Captain Brenna Rae Bentley reached a statistical milestone Tuesday as Statesville Christian swept Burlington Christian Academy in the first round of the NCISAA volleyball playoffs. The Lions won 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.

Bentley recorded 18 digs, including the 1,000th of her career late in the second set. The achievement occurred in the last match on her home court. The senior managed to hit the milestone despite very few matches last season due to Covid, as well as many cancelled matches this season due to Covid.

Bentley also had nine kills and five aces Tuesday.

Natalie Harper supplied 13 digs, seven aces, four kills and two blocks for the Lions, who advanced to the second round. They play at No. 4 seed Davidson Day at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Grace Cole contributed eight kills, six digs and two blocks against Burlington Christian Academy. Lauren Murphy handed out 25 assists. Lawton Johnson made 10 digs and served a pair of aces.

