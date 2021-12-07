Bassmaster champ to host benefit tournament on Lake Norman

DENVER, N.C. — Two-time Bassmaster Classic champion Hank Cherry of Lincolnton is hosting a special fishing tournament Saturday on Lake Norman benefiting The Warrior’s Journey, an organization dedicated to serving military veterans and their families by connecting them to community, partnerships and resources.

The tournament winner is guaranteed a $5,000 purse but, according to Cherry, the real prize is giving back to an organization that has helped more than 5,000 warriors develop a personal plan to overcome their challenges and find new strength and resilience.

“The Warrior’s Journey gives everything they have to help serve so many veterans, so this tournament is going straight to a good cause,” Cherry said. “All proceeds will 100% go to The Warrior’s Journey to help them in their cause and efforts to help our military.

“We’re going to have a good time, and usually this time of year the fish should be biting really well.”

The entry fee is $120 with $100 going directly to support The Warriors Journey; $20 will go to the Big Bass prize. On-site registration will begin at 5 a.m. ET prior to takeoff at Beatty’s Ford Ramp in Denver. Takeoff is at 8 a.m. and the weigh-in takes place back at Beatty’s Ford at 4 p.m.