West Iredell opened the season Monday with a 2-1, rain-shortened victory over Bunker Hill.

The win was also the first for new head coach Caleb Henderson.

Sophomore Talen Caton got the win for the Warriors, pitching three of the five innings played. Caton allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Junior Eli Josey earned the save, going the final two innings and striking out four.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Tyler Ribbeck stole second and moved to third on an errant throw. Cade Gaither drove in Ribbeck with a deep sacrifice fly to the left field warning track to give the Warriors the 2-1 lead.

As the rain picked up going to the third inning, Bunker Hill was able to load the bases with no outs. Caton recorded a strikeout, a force out at home, and another strikeout consecutively to end the threat.

The steady rain moved to a downpour as Bunker Hill batted in the fifth inning against Josey.

Josey induced a pair of Bear strikeouts and a groundout to second before the umpires converged and said the field conditions were deteriorating and called the game before the home half of the fifth inning.