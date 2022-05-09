Baseball, softball playoff pairings released

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets for baseball and softball on Monday.

Lake Norman and Mooresville are both sending its baseball and softball teams to the playoffs, which get under way Tuesday. North Iredell’s baseball team qualified as well.

BASEBALL

The Raiders (10-11) are seeded No. 28 in the 3A West and will open the playoffs at No. 5 seed North Lincoln (17-5). The teams met twice in Western Foothills Athletic Conference play with the Knights prevailing 4-0 and 8-5 on their way to the conference title.

The winner advances to the second round to face either No. 12 Crest (16-7) or No. 21 Rockingham County (17-8).

Second round games are scheduled for Friday but could be moved up a day.

Greater Metro Conference regular-season and tournament champion Lake Norman (15-10) is the No. 8 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Wildcats host No. 25 seed Butler (15-9) in the first round. The winner moves on to play either No. 9 seed East Forsyth (18-8) or No. 24 seed South Mecklenburg (13-11).

Mooresville is the No. 23 seed in the 4A West. The Blue Devils (14-10) travel to Asheville in the first round to battle T.C. Roberson (18-6). The winner of that game will take on either No. 7 seed Northwest Guilford (20-5) or No. 26 seed Watauga (16-8) in the second round.

SOFTBALL

Greater Metro Conference regular-season champion Mooresville is the No. 4 seed in the 4A West softball bracket. The Blue Devils (19-4) host No. 29 seed Butler (14-9) in the first round. The winner of that game advances to the second round—scheduled for Friday—to face either No. 13 seed Piedmont (18-6) or No. 20 seed Davie County (15-8).

Lake Norman is seeded No. 12 in the 4A West. The Wildcats (17-4) host No. 21 seed McDowell (13-9) in the first round. Tuesday’s winner gets either No. 5 seed East Forsyth (20-1)—last year’s 4A state runner-up—or No. 28 seed West Cabarrus (7-12) in the second round.