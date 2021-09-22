‘BACK TO BUSINESS': One win ‘not enough’ for North Iredell

Arriving to practice Monday had a different feel for members of the North Iredell football team.

When you wait as long as the Raiders did to taste victory again on Friday nights, it’s bound to provide a positive jolt.

“Everybody was upbeat,” Raiders coach Andy Howell said. “But we got back to business real quickly.”

The Raiders rid themselves of a 25-game losing streak last Friday and did so with a bang, throttling visiting Fred T. Foard 34-0.

The ensuing elation once the clock expired was palpable.

“Kids were jumping up and down for joy. We were just all smiles,” said Howell, whose victory was also his first since taking over as head coach this season. “For me personally, it was like a 10,000-pound gorilla was lifted off my shoulders.”

Getting through a “rare” full week of practice helped, Howell believes. COVID protocols have disrupted more than just the game schedule in Olin.

With his five-touchdown performance, John Jackson Jr. led the way back to the win column. He carried the ball 15 times for 108 yards and four scores and also threw a 55-yard TD pass to Logan Brooks.

