‘BACK TO BUSINESS': One win ‘not enough’ for North Iredell

Arriving to practice Monday had a different feel for members of the North Iredell football team.
When you wait as long as the Raiders did to taste victory again on Friday nights, it’s bound to provide a positive jolt.
“Everybody was upbeat,” Raiders coach Andy Howell said. “But we got back to business real quickly.”
The Raiders rid themselves of a 25-game losing streak last Friday and did so with a bang, throttling visiting Fred T. Foard 34-0.
The ensuing elation once the clock expired was palpable.
“Kids were jumping up and down for joy. We were just all smiles,” said Howell, whose victory was also his first since taking over as head coach this season. “For me personally, it was like a 10,000-pound gorilla was lifted off my shoulders.”
Getting through a “rare” full week of practice helped, Howell believes. COVID protocols have disrupted more than just the game schedule in Olin.
With his five-touchdown performance, John Jackson Jr. led the way back to the win column. He carried the ball 15 times for 108 yards and four scores and also threw a 55-yard TD pass to Logan Brooks.
The Raiders finished with 218 rushing yards and 315 altogether. Their defense rose to the occasion as well, limiting Foard to 33 yards on offense while earning the shutout.
Howell had plenty to be pleased with but highlighted the intensity of his players.
“We really hustled on both sides of the ball,” he said. “There were mistakes. We have room to grow. But I was really happy with our intensity.”
Howell voiced no concerns about complacency amongst his team as it prepares to travel to Catawba County and play St. Stephens.
Ending the streak was a goal, not THE goal.
“I think they have taken on that attitude” of not being satisfied, Howell said. “They want to win as many as possible. One is not enough.”
The Raiders haven’t won two in a row since opening the 2018 campaign with back-to-back victories over Wilkes Central and Forbush.
They can change that Friday against St. Stephens (1-2, 1-0), which is also coming off of its first win, a 21-0 victory at West Iredell.
“They’re very well coached,” Howell said. “They’re aggressive. They’ve got some good athletes. They have a lot of formations. They’re a good team. It’s going to be tough.”