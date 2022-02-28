BACK ON THE DIAMOND: A look at Iredell high school baseball teams

Thoughts on the new conference: Top to bottom might be one of the toughest conferences in the state. We have traditionally played these teams in the past and held our own. With the returning rosters in the conference, it is going to be interesting each night to get online and see the outcomes. This conference is so loaded you just never know.

Season outlook: Our team is going to be extremely young this year. Our team is made up of solely freshmen and sophomores. Being so young, my staff and I hope to get them to understand the West Iredell Baseball way of playing the game. We hope to grind it out and see where the chips fall. With that mentality, you never know we just might surprise someone checking the league scores.

Editor’s note: Statesville did not respond to the baseball questionnaire the Record & Landmark sent to the Iredell County high schools.