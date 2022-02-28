BACK ON THE DIAMOND: A look at Iredell high school baseball teams

A look at the 2022 Iredell County high school baseball teams:
Lake Norman Wildcats
Head coach: Ty Wigginton, seventh season
Last season’s records: 12-4 (11-3 I-Meck Conference)
Key returners: Luke Schmolke (RHP) 6-0, 0.54 ERA, 26 IP, 46K; Hunter Sherrill (UTL/RHP) .314 avg., 11 RBI
Notable newcomers: Michael Naramore (OF/RHP), Grayson Peel (C/RHP), Sullivan Jackson (LHP), Chase Wigginton (INF/RHP)
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: Should be much better overall baseball.
Season outlook: If we throw strikes and don’t make errors it will be a great season.
Mooresville Blue Devils
Head coach: Jeff Burchett, 25th season
Last season’s records: 9-5 (9-5 I-Meck Conference)
Key returners: Chad Harvey (P/OF), Braeden Major (P/OF), Aiden Picciano (SS/P), Jake Modrak (C), Drew Park (1B/3B/P), Rowan Jackson (OF)
Notable newcomers: Aaron Burchett (OF/P), Corbin Clonch (P/1B)
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: Should be highly competitive from top to bottom. Better show up to play every night. Looking forward to competing against some of the most respected coaches in the area.
Season outlook: We should be one of several teams competing for a conference championship. Looking forward to watching our team compete night in and night out in a very tough baseball conference.
North Iredell Raiders
Head coach: Derrick Wishon, seventh season
Last season’s records: 3-11 (2-8 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returners: Kohen Ponder (OF/RHP), Sr.; Cole Johnson (SS/RHP), Jr.; Colby Umbarger (OF/RHP), Jr.; Anson Strange (2B), Sr.; Dan Loyd (INF/RHP), Jr.
Notable newcomers: Tate Green (INF/RHP), Jr.; Jake Robertson (INF/RHP), Jr.; Tyson Combs (OF), Soph.
New conference: Western Foothills 3A
Thoughts on the new conference: We are excited that we are transitioning into another competitive conference. It is always exciting to have good baseball being played day in and day out. Makes for a fun year.
Season outlook: We are just happy that our guys are getting back to playing a full season this spring. They are eager and can’t wait to get started. I look forward to watching them compete each week.
South Iredell Vikings
Head coach: Jeff Peck, first season
Last season’s records: 6-7 (5-5 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returners: Gage Tomlin (C/P), 2-2, 2.05 ERA, 22Ks in 27 IP, .333 avg., 1HR, All-Conference UNC-Pembroke signee; Tyler Hughesman (SS/P) All-Conference freshman SS last season. Led team with .400 avg.; Gage Ostwalt (1B/OF) .250 BA 1HR Belmont-Abbey signee; Alan Spiwak (P) 1-0, 1.11 ERA; Braxton Provenza (LHP) 2-2, 1.40 ERA 11 Ks in 10IP
Notable newcomers: Brice Warren (3B/P) Missed last season due to injury. Luke Winterhalter (OF), Ben Cotton (OF/P), Michael Eichorn (C/1B)
New conference: Greater Metro 4A
Thoughts on the new conference: This new conference is going to be solid from top to bottom. Each game will be a dogfight. Our boys have been working hard since September so we don’t mind a dogfight. We are looking forward to playing a full season for the first time in three years. There is a tremendous amount of talent in this conference and we look forward to the chance of competing against quality opponents each time out.
Season outlook: We have an older team, filled with mostly juniors and seniors. We will look to our older guys to provide the necessary maturity and leadership for us to be successful. We like our team. We are looking forward to the challenge of playing in a new conference. Naturally excited and ready for the baseball season to start.
West Iredell Warriors
Head coach: Wesley Beckham, third season
Last season’s records: 2-11-1 (2-11-1 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returners: Eli Josey (P/3B), Tyler Ribbeck (P/SS), Cade Gaither (CF/P)
Notable newcomers: Freeman Wallace (P/INF/OF), Talen Caton (P/2B)
New conference: Western Foothills 3A
Thoughts on the new conference: Top to bottom might be one of the toughest conferences in the state. We have traditionally played these teams in the past and held our own. With the returning rosters in the conference, it is going to be interesting each night to get online and see the outcomes. This conference is so loaded you just never know.
Season outlook: Our team is going to be extremely young this year. Our team is made up of solely freshmen and sophomores. Being so young, my staff and I hope to get them to understand the West Iredell Baseball way of playing the game. We hope to grind it out and see where the chips fall. With that mentality, you never know we just might surprise someone checking the league scores.
Editor’s note: Statesville did not respond to the baseball questionnaire the Record & Landmark sent to the Iredell County high schools.