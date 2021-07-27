 Skip to main content
Babe Ruth baseball preps for fall season
Babe Ruth baseball preps for fall season

Babe Ruth of Iredell County is currently making plans for its 2021 Fall baseball season. Several teams have already been formed.

Leagues for the following age groups will be offered: 5-6 (t-ball), 7-8 (coaches pitch), 9-10, 11-12, 13-15.

Players must play in the age group that they will play in next spring.

If your child is not currently on a team but you wish for them to play contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039 or bwayneharwell@gmail.com and they will be placed on a team.

