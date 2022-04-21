Award-winning AD no longer leading South Iredell sports department

When Shawn Cioffi received the news in the summer of 2017 that he was being promoted to be South Iredell High School’s new athletic director, there’s no way he could have anticipated the tumultuous path that lay before him.

Beyond the day-to-day operations of the position, Cioffi also faced a multitude of coaching changes, including replacing longtime head football coach Scott Miller, the introduction of a lacrosse program, and guiding the athletic department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s not even to mention that Cioffi coached, or helped coach, the girls soccer, cross country, indoor track, and lacrosse teams in that span.

In early February, Cioffi received a phone call from the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association to let him know that he had been named one of the five recipients of the Citation Award for 2022, an award given to athletic directors with less than five years of experience that are “individuals who have made a significant impact in their school, conference, and/or region.”

However, by the time Cioffi went to accept the award at a banquet in Wilmington earlier this month, he was no longer leading the Vikings’ athletic department, having been relieved of his duties.

“It was certainly bittersweet,” Cioffi said. “I was one of five people in the state to get this award, and I was released from the job.”

To receive the award, Cioffi had to be nominated by parents, coaches, or co-workers at South Iredell or in the community, many of which have congratulated him for winning the award. For Cioffi, the award represents a form of validation in the job he had done, and still was doing, when he was suddenly stripped of his AD title in February.

“I’m still in the beginnings of being an athletic director,” he said. “I was still learning new things every day that I was out there. I was never out there doing that job for the money, it was just fun.”

In his quest to better himself as an athletic director, he has traveled to both the state and national athletic directors conventions in recent years as well as taking classes to earn an athletic administration degree.

“I’m still learning and growing,” Cioffi added. “I’m not going to let all of that go to waste.”

Cioffi remains committed to being an athletic director, as well.

“Oh yeah, I’m definitely not done,” he added

An unintended, yet welcomed, benefit of no longer being the South Iredell athletic director is the free time that Cioffi is now afforded.

“Instead of getting home at 11 p.m. every night, I get to go home and spend time with my kids,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”