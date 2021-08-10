Averett University adding 2 former Statesville Greyhounds to its Athletic Hall of Fame

She was a standout on the Averett women's volleyball team from 2003-06. Watts was selected to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State First Team in 2006 while earning USA South All-Conference First Team accolades and USA South All-Tournament Team and Tournament MVP honors the same season. Watts helped the Cougars win two conference tournament championships, which helped Averett make NCAA Tournament appearances in 2003 and 2006. She was also named Averett's Female Student-Athlete of the Year in 2006-07. In the classroom, Watts earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors multiple times. A native of Statesville, North Carolina, Watts finished her career with 1,254 kills, which ranked ninth all-time in program history at the time of her induction. She also totaled 1,196 career digs, 119 service aces and 75 blocks over 400 sets in 138 matches during her four seasons. She averaged 3.14 kills and 2.99 digs for her career. Watts also was a member of the women's tennis team for several seasons during her time at Averett.

She was a standout on the Averett women's volleyball team from 2003-06. A native of Statesville, North Carolina, Wells was a three-time all-conference performer. She earned USA South All-Conference First Team accolades in 2004 and was an Honorable Mention selection in 2005 and 2006. She also earned USA South All-Tournament Team honors in 2006 and was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Second Team in 2004. She also earned the volleyball program's service award in 2006. During her four years, Wells was a member of the Cougars' 2003 and 2006 NCAA Tournament teams after winning the conference tournament in each of those seasons. She finished her career with 2,077 assists — which ranked ninth in program history at the time of her induction — and also had 1,308 career digs. She averaged 3.31 digs per set and 5.26 assists per set with 171 career service aces in 395 sets over 136 career matches. In addition to volleyball, Wells was a member of the women's tennis team during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. She earned 2005 USA South All-Conference Honorable Mention and was named to the 2005 USA South All-Tournament Team for doubles. In 2013, Wells was selected to the USA South 50th Anniversary Team for volleyball.