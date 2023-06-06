The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Breon Borders. The team announced the move Monday.

The Statesville native was part of Chicago Bears’ practice squad last season before being promoted to active late in the year and playing in one regular-season game for the NFC North team.

In 2021, he split the season between the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He has also played for Washington, Jacksonville, and Buffalo since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Borders has 42 tackles, an interception, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 32 career appearances spanning six seasons.

Borders’ battle for a spot on the Falcons’ 53-man roster could lead to a chance to play in the NFC South, which would mean two meetings with the Carolina Panthers.