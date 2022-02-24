AREA NOTES: West Iredell set to host a preseason soccer jamboree

West Iredell’s girls soccer team is hosting the sixth annual Mike Heintz Lady Warrior Jamboree on Saturday.
There are nine teams, including West Iredell, participating. Action begins at 8 a.m. The admission fee is $6. Concessions will be available.
Other schools competing consist of Bandys, Draughn, Elkin, Maiden, Oak Grove, Piedmont, South Caldwell and Weddington.
Games will be played on the stadium field as well as the soccer practice field. The lineup is as follows:
Stadium fieldPractice field
8 a.m.
PiedmontDraughn vs. Elkinvs. Bandys
9 a.m.
W. IredellDraughn vs. Oak Grovevs. Maiden
10 a.m.
PiedmontDraughn vs. Bandysvs. Elkin
11 a.m.
West IredellOak Grove vs. Weddingtonvs. Maiden
Noon
South CaldwellElkin vs. Piedmontvs. Bandys
1 p.m.
WeddingtonBandys vs. vs. Oak GroveSouth Caldwell
2 p.m.
West IredellMaiden vs. South Caldwellvs. Weddington
WFAC releases all-conference wrestling honorsIredell County produced nine All-Conference wrestlers in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.
The league recently released the list of honorees.
Making the all-conference team from North Iredell were Bray Trivette (145 pounds), Bronson Leonard (152), Brixan Burgess (160), James Jackson (170) and Eddie Flores (220).
All-Conference members from Statesville included Parker Galliher (126 pounds), Antonio Caldwell (138), Joe Dishman (145) and Steven Hamby (heavyweight).