AREA NOTES: West Iredell set to host a preseason soccer jamboree

West Iredell’s girls soccer team is hosting the sixth annual Mike Heintz Lady Warrior Jamboree on Saturday.

There are nine teams, including West Iredell, participating. Action begins at 8 a.m. The admission fee is $6. Concessions will be available.

Other schools competing consist of Bandys, Draughn, Elkin, Maiden, Oak Grove, Piedmont, South Caldwell and Weddington.

Games will be played on the stadium field as well as the soccer practice field. The lineup is as follows:

Stadium fieldPractice field

8 a.m.

PiedmontDraughn vs. Elkinvs. Bandys

9 a.m.

W. IredellDraughn vs. Oak Grovevs. Maiden

10 a.m.

PiedmontDraughn vs. Bandysvs. Elkin

11 a.m.

West IredellOak Grove vs. Weddingtonvs. Maiden

Noon

South CaldwellElkin vs. Piedmontvs. Bandys

1 p.m.