AREA NOTES: Suddreth makes history at Lake Norman

Lake Norman wrestler Caleigh Suddreth captured the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship at 152 pounds Saturday in Greensboro during the girls wrestling invitational.

In the process she became Lake Norman’s first girls wrestler to win a state title. The girls wrestling state invitational began in 2019.

“It really means a lot to me,” she told HighSchoolOT afterward.

Suddreth (32-18) pinned Fayetteville Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich in the championship match.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the first round, Suddreth pinned Reilyn Swift of Swansobro. She followed that by pinning Northwest Cabarrus’ Haleigh Barnhardt in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Suddreth pinned Sydney Bell of Pembroke’s Purnell Swett.

The Wildcats’ Natalie Douglas placed fourth in the 235-pound weight division.

Raiders’ Campbell earns spot in state swim meet

Emily Campbell will represent North Iredell in the 3A state championship swim meet Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Campbell qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke. The junior placed ninth in the 3A West Regional this past weekend with a time of 1 minute, 20.33 seconds.