AREA NOTES: Strange helps Furman place 3rd at Florida State

Aided by Jonna Strange (North Iredell H.S.), the 33rd-ranked Furman women’s cross country team garnered a third-place finish out of 29 teams during Friday’s Florida State Cross Country Open at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

Strange, a sophomore, was the third-fastest Paladins runner. She completed the 6-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 28.1 seconds to finish 19th out of 298 runners. BYU’s Whittni Orton won the race with a time of 20:16.8.

Earlier this month, Strange recorded a seventh-place time (17:14.19) to help the Paladins’ title-winning effort in the Furman Invitational 5K.

A four-time 3A state champion at North Iredell, Strange holds the high school’s records in all long-distance running events (5K, 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters).

Gathings paces Middle Tennessee receivers

Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) hauled in his first three receptions as a member of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football team during a 27-13 loss Saturday to unbeaten University of Texas at San Antonio.

Gathings’ three catches and 65 yards receiving were both team highs.