AREA NOTES: Strange helps Furman place 3rd at Florida State

Aided by Jonna Strange (North Iredell H.S.), the 33rd-ranked Furman women’s cross country team garnered a third-place finish out of 29 teams during Friday’s Florida State Cross Country Open at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
Strange, a sophomore, was the third-fastest Paladins runner. She completed the 6-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 28.1 seconds to finish 19th out of 298 runners. BYU’s Whittni Orton won the race with a time of 20:16.8.
Earlier this month, Strange recorded a seventh-place time (17:14.19) to help the Paladins’ title-winning effort in the Furman Invitational 5K.
A four-time 3A state champion at North Iredell, Strange holds the high school’s records in all long-distance running events (5K, 800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters).
Gathings paces Middle Tennessee receivers
Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) hauled in his first three receptions as a member of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football team during a 27-13 loss Saturday to unbeaten University of Texas at San Antonio.
Gathings’ three catches and 65 yards receiving were both team highs.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior transferred from Gardner-Webb in the offseason. At Gardner-Webb, he caught 101 passes for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Gathings and the Blue Raiders play at the Charlotte 49ers on Friday.
Medich leads in assists as Catawba volleyball prevails
Payton Medich (Statesville H.S.) assisted a match-high 22 kills Saturday as Catawba College’s volleyball team swept Limestone 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.
The 5-foot-8 senior setter also had five digs. The Indians improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.