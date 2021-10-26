AREA NOTES: Raiders on the move in standings, eye second place

North Iredell’s boys soccer team moved into a share of third place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference on Monday night and has the potential to jump another spot Wednesday.
Two first-half goals and goalkeeper Dane Coltrane’s three saves propelled the Raiders to a 2-0 shutout victory over visiting Statesville. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler scored. Chase and Nathan Haneline picked up one assist.
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Raiders (12-5-1, 9-4) find themselves tied for third in the conference with Fred T. Foard (11-6, 9-4). The Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker because they won both meetings with North Iredell.
The Raiders finish the regular season Wednesday at second-place East Lincoln (11-6-2, 9-3-1). They won the first meeting with the Mustangs, 5-3 in overtime. Foard finishes Wednesday at league-leading Hickory (17-2-1, 11-1-1).
A North Iredell win over East Lincoln coupled with a Foard loss to Hickory would allow the Raiders to move into second place outright, guaranteeing a better seeding for the upcoming 3A state playoffs.
Fundraiser planned for South Iredell senior
Our Father’s Table, a new nonprofit organization formed to help serve the local community, is hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Friday for South Iredell’s Zack Long, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma.
Plates are available for $10. The food can be delivered to local businesses. Plates can also be picked up at the FOP Lodge starting at 11:30 a.m. The fundraiser will end at 2 p.m.
Those interested in supporting this cause are asked to call 704-682-8433.
Blue Devils’ Smith commits to Catawba
Mooresville cross country runner Tanner Smith has committed to Catawba. He will receive academic and athletic scholarship money.
Smith captured the Iredell County boys’ championship earlier this month. The senior completed the 5-kilometer course at Allison Woods in 16 minutes, 10.08 seconds, more than 16 seconds ahead of the runner-up.