AREA NOTES: North Iredell top-ranked volleyball team in the state

MaxPreps has North Iredell’s volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the state. The poll includes teams from all classifications.

The Raiders are ranked 38th in MaxPreps’ national high school volleyball poll.

North Iredell was 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference entering Tuesday evening’s conference match against visiting North Lincoln (5-2, 1-1).

Clark contributes to historic game for Mercer football

Nakendrick Clark rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on eight carries in Mercer’s season-opening shutout win over Point University. His 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter—preceded by a 35-yard scamper—extended the Bears’ lead to 56-0.

Clark’s production contributed to a record day for the Bears. They set program records for most points (69), total yards (778), rushing yards (538), touchdowns (10), rushing yards per carry (9.1) and extra points (10) in a game.

A graduate student who previously played at Appalachian State, Clark appeared in eight games last season for Mercer. He rushed for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

Summerell aids Catawba soccer win