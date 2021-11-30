AREA NOTES: LaLonde gives Radford a lift

Rachel LaLonde became the first Radford women’s basketball player to reach double-digit rebounds in a single game this season when the former North Iredell sensation grabbed 10 boards in Saturday’s 51-50 win at UNC Wilmington.

LaLonde, a 6-foot-1 junior, played a season-high 28 minutes as the Highlanders evened their record at 3-3. Her nine points were second on the team behind only Bridget Birkhead’s 16. She also blocked a shot as part of a defensive effort that held UNCW to 30.5% shooting.

In the preceding game Nov. 24, a 95-39 victory over Lees-McRae, LaLonde scored a season-best 14 points, matching three other teammates for game-high honors. She was 6 of 8 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

LaLonde started in each of Radford’s first six games. The Highlanders are back home Wednesday against Furman.

Tomlin inks with ODUDavidson Day volleyball player Gerren Tomlin of Statesville recently signed her national letter of intent with Old Dominion.

This season, the senior outside hitter helped Davidson Day go 20-5 and reach the third round of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state playoffs before losing in four sets to eventual champion Gaston Day.