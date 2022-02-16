AREA NOTES: Lake Norman player picked for NC/SC all-star game; Owls name new coach

The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced team rosters for the 2022 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. Iredell County will have a representative.

Lake Norman senior Aly Wadkovsky earned a spot on the North Carolina girls squad.

On Saturday, March 26, the top high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

Wadkovsky is one of 10 members of the N.C. girls roster. The 6-foot-2 post player averages 11.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Wildcats, champions of the Greater Metro Conference.

Owls name coach for ’22 season

The Statesville Owls have named their baseball coach for the upcoming summer college wooden bat season.

Rockingham Community College assistant baseball coach Kane Sutten will lead the Owls. He has spent the last three years there as hitting coach.

Sutten went to South Iredell High School and played baseball at Rockingham CC.