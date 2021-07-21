AREA NOTES: Former North Iredell Raider to lead ACHS volleyball program

The Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Savanna Benbow as Alexander Central High School head volleyball coach Tuesday night.
A 2009 graduate of North Iredell High School, Benbow played volleyball all four years of high school and was part of the Raiders’ 2008 3A state championship-winning team her senior season. During her time in college at East Carolina, she was part of the club volleyball team.
Prior coaching experience includes serving as a coach for the IC Stars Volleyball Club from 2015-2020 as well as serving as an assistant coach for Troutman Middle School for 2017 and ’18.
“I am so excited to have the privilege to be part of the Alexander Central High School volleyball team,” Benbow said. “Volleyball has always been a passion of mine and I am looking forward to sharing it. I want to thank Principal Gordon Palmer and Athletic Director Nathan Robinson for entrusting me to take on the leadership responsibility. I look forward to working with the girls and assistant coaches to make it a fun and successful season. Go Cougars!”
Benbow and her husband, Clint, currently reside in Troutman with their 1-year-old daughter and their two dogs. Benbow holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Family & Community Services with a concentration in Early Intervention from East Carolina University and she also holds a Master’s Degree in School Counseling from Salem College.
“I am excited about our hiring of Savanna Benbow to guide our volleyball program,” Robinson said. “Savanna has a wealth of knowledge of the game and she will be a good leader for our young ladies. I feel that Coach Benbow has the energy and enthusiasm to continue to grow our team and take them to new heights.”
Robinson also noted that a meet and greet with Benbow for current players, future players and parents will be held at 6 p.m. July 28th in the school auditorium.
Babe Ruth baseball preps for fall season
Babe Ruth of Iredell County is currently making plans for its 2021 Fall Baseball Season. Several teams have already been formed.
Leagues for following age groups will be offered: 5-6 (t-ball), 7-8 (coaches pitch), 9-10, 11-12, 13-15.
Players must play in the age group that they will play in next spring.
If your child is not currently on a team but you wish for them to play contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039 or bwayneharwell@gmail.com and they will be placed on a team.