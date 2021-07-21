AREA NOTES: Former North Iredell Raider to lead ACHS volleyball program

The Alexander County Board of Education approved the hire of Savanna Benbow as Alexander Central High School head volleyball coach Tuesday night.

A 2009 graduate of North Iredell High School, Benbow played volleyball all four years of high school and was part of the Raiders’ 2008 3A state championship-winning team her senior season. During her time in college at East Carolina, she was part of the club volleyball team.

Prior coaching experience includes serving as a coach for the IC Stars Volleyball Club from 2015-2020 as well as serving as an assistant coach for Troutman Middle School for 2017 and ’18.

“I am so excited to have the privilege to be part of the Alexander Central High School volleyball team,” Benbow said. “Volleyball has always been a passion of mine and I am looking forward to sharing it. I want to thank Principal Gordon Palmer and Athletic Director Nathan Robinson for entrusting me to take on the leadership responsibility. I look forward to working with the girls and assistant coaches to make it a fun and successful season. Go Cougars!”