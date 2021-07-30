AREA NOTEBOOK: Parsons steps down at West Iredell

West Iredell’s David Parsons has stepped down as the school’s girls basketball coach. He notified the R&L of his decision on Friday.
Parsons led the Warriors for eight seasons.
“I just need a break,” he said.
Parsons has battled cancer twice in the last five years. In April, he was admitted to Duke University Hospital where he had two cancerous lesions cut from his left lung.
He was discharged after four days.
“It’s going to take time to fully heal,” he said. “Somebody (coaching) at 100 percent would be a lot better than me at 50 or 60 percent.”
Ryne Cooper takes the coaching reins. He served as Parsons assistant.
Parsons said he wasn’t sure if he would be a head coach again. He also served as head volleyball coach when West Iredell reached the 2A state title match in 2017.
“I need to step away from it for a while,” he said. “But I’m still going to be around, and I’m willing to help out any way I can.”
LNHS hosting softball campsLake Norman High School’s softball team will host softball camps on the following dates for three separate age groups.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 14: ages 9-11
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 15: ages 5-8
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 21: ages 11-14
Camps will be held at the high school softball field. The pre-registered cost is $40. It is $50 for walks up.
These camps are designed to teach fundamentals and skills to beginners, intermediate and advance players. Throwing, fielding, hitting and base running will be covered.
Instruction will be provided by the Lake Norman coaching staff and Wildcats players.
Checks or money orders should be made payable to LKN High School Softball and mailed to: Lake Norman High School, 186 Doolie Rd., Attention Coach Tommy Strahan, Mooresville, NC, 28117.
For more information, please contact Strahan at 704-726-6492 or t.strahan@cms.k12.nc.us.
Request made for SHS football practice
The first official day of high school football practice is Monday.
Statesville will practice from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Athletes coming out for Greyhounds football are asked to have a physical and fill out all the forms on the school’s athletic website prior to attending.