AREA NOTEBOOK: Parsons steps down at West Iredell

West Iredell’s David Parsons has stepped down as the school’s girls basketball coach. He notified the R&L of his decision on Friday.

Parsons led the Warriors for eight seasons.

“I just need a break,” he said.

Parsons has battled cancer twice in the last five years. In April, he was admitted to Duke University Hospital where he had two cancerous lesions cut from his left lung.

He was discharged after four days.

“It’s going to take time to fully heal,” he said. “Somebody (coaching) at 100 percent would be a lot better than me at 50 or 60 percent.”

Ryne Cooper takes the coaching reins. He served as Parsons assistant.

Parsons said he wasn’t sure if he would be a head coach again. He also served as head volleyball coach when West Iredell reached the 2A state title match in 2017.

“I need to step away from it for a while,” he said. “But I’m still going to be around, and I’m willing to help out any way I can.”

