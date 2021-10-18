 Skip to main content
AREA NOTEBOOK: Hawkins helps Lenoir-Rhyne continue hot streak
AREA NOTEBOOK: Hawkins helps Lenoir-Rhyne continue hot streak

Ashley Hawkins (North Iredell H.S.) supplied 17 digs, four kills and a pair of aces Saturday as Lenoir-Rhyne’s volleyball team continued its push for a South Atlantic Conference championship.

Ashley Hawkins

Hawkins

The Bears (11-3, 9-1) prevailed 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 at Queens. It was their 11th win in the last 12 matches. Hawkins’ outing raised her season dig total to 147, third most on the team. The senior’s 22 aces lead L-R.

The Bears, who conclude a five-game road trip Tuesday at Carson-Newman, are second in the SAC standings behind only Tusculum (15-2, 11-1). They swept Tusculum in their only scheduled meeting Oct. 1.

Bornkamp sets up Clemson’s winning goal

Megan Bornkamp

Bornkamp

Megan Bornkamp (Mooresville H.S.) assisted the game-winning goal Saturday as the Clemson women’s soccer team won 1-0 at Miami.

In the 80th minute, Maliah Morris snuck one past the goalkeeper in the bottom corner of the net on a ball fed to her by Bornkamp.

It was Bornkamp’s sixth assist of the season. Only one Clemson player has more assists. The sophomore leads the Tigers (9-5, 4-3) in goals with eight.

Summerell assists in another win for unbeaten Catawba

Helen Summerell

Summerell

Helen Summerell (West Iredell H.S.) assisted a goal Saturday, helping the Catawba women’s soccer team remain undefeated with a 5-0 victory at Mars Hill.

Summerell’s nine assists pace the Indians (12-0-1, 7-0), who are ranked 14th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

