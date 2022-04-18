AREA NOTEBOOK: Carson in AAC title contention

East Carolina’s Kathryn Carson (Lake Norman H.S.) was one of seven players tied for fifth as play at the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship was scheduled to resume Monday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 6.

The senior was three shots behind the leaders, Nicole Abelar (Houston) and Tunrada Piddon (Central Florida).

Carson stood at 2-over-par after 27 holes, making her the Pirates’ clubhouse leader by four strokes. Due to Monday’s forecasted inclement weather, American Athletic Conference golfers also played the first nine holes of their second round Sunday afternoon after completing their opening round.

A former R&L county golfer of the year, Carson carded a 73 in Round 1 on the 6,290-yard par 72 course.

The third and final round is slated for Tuesday.

Davidson aids RockHounds’ victory

Statesville native Logan Davidson drove in two runs Saturday as the Midland RockHounds, Oakland’s Double-A Affiliate, downed Corpus Christi 13-6.

The shortstop’s line-drive single to center field in the bottom of the second inning propelled the RockHounds to a 5-0 lead.

Davidson is batting .333 with eight RBIs for Midland (5-3).

In 2019, the Oakland A’s selected the former Clemson standout in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft with the 29th pick.

Meadows picks up a pair of hits

Jentri Meadows (Mooresville H.S.) had two of UNC Wilmington’s eight hits in Saturday’s loss at Hofstra.

Meadows, a junior catcher making her 11th start of the season, got the Seahawks on the board in the second inning with a single to right field. An error on the play allowed Lauren Cope to score.

The Seahawks are 25-10 overall and 7-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They host College of Charleston in a three-game series this coming weekend.