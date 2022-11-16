AREA BRIEFS: Hoffman becomes a member of Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad.

Word broke of the move Tuesday evening, when it was also reported the Cowboys added wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the practice squad as well. The two took the spots previously held by center Alec Lindstrom, who was placed on injured reserve, and defensive end Mike Tafua, who was released.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, Hoffman signed with the Cleveland Browns as a priority free agent in April. He was on Cleveland’s roster throughout training camp, did not make the final roster, and then was signed to the practice squad after a strong preseason.

On Nov. 7, the Browns released Hoffman.

Hoffman starred at Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Tech following a dominant high school career on Statesville’s offensive line.

Ambush soccer team signs former MHS goalie

The St. Louis Ambush of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has signed two draft picks, including former Mooresville Blue Devil Mark Baker Jr.

Baker, a goalie, and forward Brodie Steigerwald each inked three-year deals. Per league and team policies, no further details of the contracts were disclosed.

Baker and Steigerwald were drafted by the Ambush at the MASL’s 2022 Pro Player Combine Draft, held Oct. 22 at the Statler Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Born in New Jersey, Baker grew up in Mooresville. He was a three-year varsity letterman at Mooresville High and was a two-year starting goalkeeper at the collegiate club level. Baker played semi-pro soccer for Queen City FC (UPSL) in Charlotte.