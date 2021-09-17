Appalachian State honoring hall of fame head coach

Appalachian State will dedicate the new Coach Jerry Moore Plaza and unveil the official statue at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration of Coach Moore, taking place near the entrance to Kidd Brewer Stadium's new north end zone facility, precedes the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Appalachian State Football's 2021 home debut. The Mountaineers (1-1) face Elon (1-1).
Moore led Appalachian State to three straight national championships from 2005-07, the historic 34-32 road upset of Michigan in 2007 and 10 conference titles. He won 215 games as the Mountaineers’ head coach from 1989-2012.
Moore has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Southern Conference Hall of Fame and the App State Athletics Hall of Fame.
“This new building, if it wasn't for Coach Moore, I'm not sure if it would be here or not," Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, who played for Moore in the mid-1990s. “You go back and look at his record, he's in the College Football Hall of Fame. We call ourselves 'Jerry's Kids' around here — it's all because of him. We love him and are glad he's back here. Saturday is about him celebrating his career and giving his all for Appalachian State, and we have a job to do against Elon.”