App State, Louisiana a matchup of 4-1 teams

Meanwhile, Louisiana has been anything but consistent. On Oct. 2 against South Alabama, the Ragin’ Cajuns jumped out to a 20-0 second quarter lead before eeking out a 20-18 victory. They barely beat FCS opponent Nicholls State, 27-24, before hard-earned wins against Ohio (49-14) and Georgia Southern (28-20).

When Louisiana has the ball

AppState head coach Shawn Clark has repeatedly said that the first goal of the Mountaineer defense is to stop the run and they will need to live up to that mantra against Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback is dual threat Levi Lewis – who seems to be on everyone’s QB watch list for post-season recognition. Against South Alabama, which came into the game sporting one of the top rushing defenses in the nation, Lewis joined running backs Chris Smith (redshirt sophomore) and Emani Bailey (freshman) in finding the end zone.

Combined with a stout defensive effort, the trio propelled Louisiana out to a 20-0 lead in just the second quarter. Curiously, head coach Billy Napier and his offensive braintrust shifted to more of a passing scheme for the second half and were unable to move the ball, but hung on to survive as the Jaguars rallied.