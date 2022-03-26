ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING: Lake Norman duo shares county’s top honor

Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd and Eli Murray lead this year’s list of All-County wrestlers. The two state champions have been named the R&L County Co-Wrestlers of the Year.

Floyd, the Greater Metro Conference Wrestler of the Year, used a 2-1 decision over returning champ Rylan Vann (Cary) in the 4A heavyweight final to punctuate a 49-3 season with the title.

Despite giving up weight to some bigger wrestlers—he hit the scales at 213 pounds—Floyd pinned each of his first three opponents in Greensboro to advance to the title match. He was also the 4A Midwest Region champion in his weight division.

A National High School Coaches Association All-American, Floyd did not lose to anyone in North Carolina. His three losses were to nationally-ranked opponents from Ohio and Virginia.

Murray’s path to the 4A 132-pound championship at the state tournament wasn’t as smooth, but he found a way sandwiching sudden victories in the first round and semifinals around a 14-4 major decision win in the quarterfinals.

He defeated Hough’s Brandt Fajerman by 7-4 decision in their championship match. Murray, who joined Floyd on the Greater Metro Conference all-conference wrestling team, also captured the 4A Midwest Region title in his weight class.

On the season, Murray compiled a record of 48-7.

All-County Wrestling Team106 pounds: Calvin Nguyen, Mooresville

113: Andrew Cockerham, North Iredell

120: Noah Murray, Lake Norman

126: Parker Galliher, Statesville

132: Eli Murray, Lake Norman; Jacob Lister, North Iredell

138: Antonio Caldwell, Statesville; J.T. Richards, Lake Norman; Samson Sokolski, Mooresville; Bray Trivette, North Iredell

145: Joe Dishman, Statesville; Patty Iacoves, Lake Norman; Greg Merriman, Mooresville

152: Davis Freeze, Mooresville; Bronson Leonard, North Iredell; Brody Neal, Lake Norman; Caleigh Suddreth, Lake Norman

160: Brixan Burgess, North Iredell; Johnny Merriman, Mooresville

170: James Jackson, North Iredell; Brady Raab, Mooresville

182: Desmond Jackson, Mooresville

195: Mike Rank, South Iredell

220: Eddie Flores, North Iredell; Sakarri Morrison, Lake Norman

Heavyweight: Carson Floyd, Lake Norman; Steven Hamby, Statesville; Ray Watson, Mooresville