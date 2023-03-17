The high school wrestling season in Iredell County produced another great crop of wrestlers, none better than North Iredell’s Eddie Flores and Bray Trivette, and Mooresville’s Davis Freeze and Greg Merriman, the R&L County Co-Wrestlers of the Year.
Those four competitors put exclamation points on phenomenal seasons by capturing championships at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament last month in Greensboro. Between them they posted a stunning combined record of 185-2 this season.
Flores polished off the best record in the county at 50-0 after going 4-0 at the state tournament and claiming the 3A state title at 220 pounds.
Trivette also didn’t lose. He finished 46-0 after winning each of his four contests at the state tournament, including the 138-pound 3A title match. In addition, Trivette was named Western Foothills Athletic Conference Co-Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year with Fred T. Foard’s Brock Carey.
Freeze capped a 45-1 campaign by going 4-0 at the state tournament. It culminated with a 4A state championship at 152 pounds. He was named Co-Wrestler of the Year in the Greater Metro Conference with Hickory Ridge’s Tomas Brooker.
Merriman punctuated a 44-1 season by going 4-0 in Greensboro and winning the 4A state title at 170 pounds.
Each of the four aforementioned Iredell County wrestlers also won 3A or 4A regional championships in their respective weight class.
The R&L All-County Wrestling Team is comprised of the following:
Jace Barrier, Mooresville
Brixan Burgess, North Iredell
Andrew Cockerham, North Iredell
Austin Emmert, Mooresville
Eddie Flores, North Iredell
Davis Freeze, Mooresville
Raymon Gray, Statesville
Austin Green, Mooresville
Steven Hamby, Statesville
Dru Kerley, South Iredell
Bronson Leonard, North Iredell
Greg Merriman, Mooresville
Johnny Merriman, Mooresville
Aiden Moose, South Iredell
Eli Murray, Lake Norman
Noah Murray, Lake Norman
Calvin Nguyen, Mooresville
Brady Raab, Mooresville
Nathan Sanders, South Iredell
Bray Trivette, North Iredell
Melissa Ulloa, West Iredell
Ray Watson, Mooresville