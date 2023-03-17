The high school wrestling season in Iredell County produced another great crop of wrestlers, none better than North Iredell’s Eddie Flores and Bray Trivette, and Mooresville’s Davis Freeze and Greg Merriman, the R&L County Co-Wrestlers of the Year.

Those four competitors put exclamation points on phenomenal seasons by capturing championships at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament last month in Greensboro. Between them they posted a stunning combined record of 185-2 this season.

Flores polished off the best record in the county at 50-0 after going 4-0 at the state tournament and claiming the 3A state title at 220 pounds.

Trivette also didn’t lose. He finished 46-0 after winning each of his four contests at the state tournament, including the 138-pound 3A title match. In addition, Trivette was named Western Foothills Athletic Conference Co-Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year with Fred T. Foard’s Brock Carey.

Freeze capped a 45-1 campaign by going 4-0 at the state tournament. It culminated with a 4A state championship at 152 pounds. He was named Co-Wrestler of the Year in the Greater Metro Conference with Hickory Ridge’s Tomas Brooker.

Merriman punctuated a 44-1 season by going 4-0 in Greensboro and winning the 4A state title at 170 pounds.

Each of the four aforementioned Iredell County wrestlers also won 3A or 4A regional championships in their respective weight class.

The R&L All-County Wrestling Team is comprised of the following:

Jace Barrier, Mooresville

Brixan Burgess, North Iredell

Andrew Cockerham, North Iredell

Austin Emmert, Mooresville

Eddie Flores, North Iredell

Davis Freeze, Mooresville

Raymon Gray, Statesville

Austin Green, Mooresville

Steven Hamby, Statesville

Dru Kerley, South Iredell

Bronson Leonard, North Iredell

Greg Merriman, Mooresville

Johnny Merriman, Mooresville

Aiden Moose, South Iredell

Eli Murray, Lake Norman

Noah Murray, Lake Norman

Calvin Nguyen, Mooresville

Brady Raab, Mooresville

Nathan Sanders, South Iredell

Bray Trivette, North Iredell

Melissa Ulloa, West Iredell

Ray Watson, Mooresville