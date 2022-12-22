ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL: State final MVP Norris repeats as county player of the year

More than a month has passed since North Iredell’s volleyball team captured the 3A state championship to cap a 33-0 season, and the Raiders still find themselves being congratulated for their achievements.

“It’s been crazy, our schedule,” senior outside hitter Emma Norris said. “Ceremonies, awards banquets, (championship) ring sizing and designing. It’s overwhelming. All the people constantly congratulating us. The feeling of having everyone behind you is amazing. This is something we’ll never forget.”

The Raiders secured the program’s third state title by beating Greenville J.H. Rose in a five-set thriller Nov. 5 at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Norris registered a match-high 24 kills en route to being named the state championship Most Valuable Player.

The recognition didn’t end there in Raleigh.

Since that time Norris has been named the N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association 3A State Player of the Year, as well as Charlotte Observer Volleyball Player of the Year.

You can add another honor. Norris is the R&L County Volleyball Player of the Year for the second t ime in as many seasons.

The Western Foothills Conference Player of the Year finished the season with 432 kills. Norris boasted a .362 hitting percentage and averaged 4.07 kills per set. A key cog in the offensive attack, she led the Raiders in kills and kills per set. She also had 62 blocks.

Coming up short in the 2021 3A state final, a four-set loss to Hillsborough Cedar Ridge, fueled the Raiders’ motivation this season.

“Our preparation started right after that loss,” Norris said.

While they were able to clear that last hurdle this season, not lost in the process was the journey along the way, one that included repeating as conference and regional champions.

“Coach (Dave) Markland talks about one game at a time and that’s really what we focused on rather than looking ahead to states,” Norris said. “We were all playing our hearts out for each other each game to lead up to the bigger goal.”

Now Norris and several of her senior teammates prepare to turn the page. She will continue her volleyball career at the Division I level as a member of the East Carolina Pirates.

“I’m extremely excited and blessed,” Norris said. “This is something I’ve always dreamt about.

“It’s also bittersweet,” she added. “Most of us on this team have played together for so long and now we’re going our separate ways. I’m excited to join a whole new team, but I will miss this team.”

The following is a complete list of players on the All-County Volleyball Team:

Brooke Aeschliman, South Iredell

Skylar Bolin, North Iredell

Emily Campbell, North Iredell

Tilley Collins, North Iredell

Kaydan Flowers, North Iredell

Sarah Frager, Lake Norman

Megyn Gaither, North Iredell

Addison Gallyon, West Iredell

Eliza Jenkins, North Iredell

Kaitlyn Landis, South Iredell

Grace McClure, South Iredell

Gracie McClure, West Iredell

Ailena Mykins, North Iredell

Emma Norris, North Iredell

Nicole Osborne, South Iredell

Izzy Sandoval, Lake Norman

Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell