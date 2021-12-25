ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL: Norris thrived under pressure for state finalist North Iredell

Emma Norris never shied away from crunch time.
“I feel like under pressure I play better,” said the North Iredell junior. “If it’s like game point or 24-all, that’s my time to push through for my team.”
The East Carolina commit showed poise in the midst of some of the most intense moments this season. And the Raiders benefitted in a big way because of her ability to perform when the stakes were high.
Norris led the Raiders in kills (284) and blocks (89) as they shared the Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season title with perennial power Fred T. Foard, claimed the WFAC tournament championship and 3A Western Regional title and advanced to the 3A state final in Raleigh.
For her efforts, Norris has been named the R&L County Volleyball Player of the Year.
Other recognition bestowed upon her this season included WFAC Most Outstanding Offensive Player and WFAC Tournament MVP.
Raiders coach Dave Markland referred to Norris as the “the most dominant” player at the net—hitting and blocking—in virtually every match North Iredell played this season.
A middle blocker, Norris moved around and often made her biggest impact on the outside.
“It showed me (Markland) has that trust that I can go perform at whatever position I’m needed,” she said.
Markland touted her versatility.
“We tried looking at her as an outside and she started showing she could hit those shots if we let her play the pins,” he said. “She’s explosive. She has an awesome swing, playing the ball with power.
I honestly felt like she’s our best hitter and blocker at any position on the front row.”
Norris tallied 15 kills and three blocks Aug. 30 as North Iredell snapped a 34-game winning streak for then two-time defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard in the teams’ WFAC opener.
The Raiders trailed Foard 4-1 in the decisive fifth set of the WFAC tournament final Oct. 20 in Newton. With a chance to win and lock up homecourt advantage throughout the state playoffs, Norris ignited North Iredell.
Norris recorded five kills as the Raiders surged to a 6-5 advantage and went on to prevail.
“The ball kept going to her by design,” Markland said.
“There were times she had the ability to take over a game. That was a big thing about moving her around was to get her more swings.”
Norris amassed a match-high 23 kills in the Western Regional championship victory over Foard. The Raiders fittingly fed her the ball for a crushing spike, producing the clinching point.
The Raiders finished 26-2 after a four-set loss to Hillsborough Cedar Ridge in the 3A state championship.
Markland believes his players know they didn’t play up to their potential in the state final, and he said they all have to be willing to get better and return hungry next season if the Raiders hope to get back to Raleigh and win it all.
Norris feels the loss will sharpen their focus.
“It definitely fires us up,” she said. “That was a new experience, a new atmosphere for us all.
“We want to go back and win it. We don’t want to settle again. We’re ready to push for more.”