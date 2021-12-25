ALL-COUNTY VOLLEYBALL: Norris thrived under pressure for state finalist North Iredell

“It showed me (Markland) has that trust that I can go perform at whatever position I’m needed,” she said.

Markland touted her versatility.

“We tried looking at her as an outside and she started showing she could hit those shots if we let her play the pins,” he said. “She’s explosive. She has an awesome swing, playing the ball with power.

I honestly felt like she’s our best hitter and blocker at any position on the front row.”

Norris tallied 15 kills and three blocks Aug. 30 as North Iredell snapped a 34-game winning streak for then two-time defending 2A state champion Fred T. Foard in the teams’ WFAC opener.

The Raiders trailed Foard 4-1 in the decisive fifth set of the WFAC tournament final Oct. 20 in Newton. With a chance to win and lock up homecourt advantage throughout the state playoffs, Norris ignited North Iredell.

Norris recorded five kills as the Raiders surged to a 6-5 advantage and went on to prevail.

“The ball kept going to her by design,” Markland said.