ALL-COUNTY TRACK & FIELD

ALL-COUNTY TRACK & FIELD: Gillespie, Birchett headline the All-County squad

West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie and Mooresville’s Treyvon Birchett top the list of elite athletes on the 2022 R&L All-County Track and Field team.

Gillespie is the R&L County Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year, and Birchett is the R&L County Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Gillespie captured the 3A state championship in the girls’ 100-meter dash at North Carolina A&T with a time of 12.48 seconds. The junior was the state runner-up in the girls’ 200-meter dash after clocking in at 25.08 seconds.

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference Female Track Athlete of the Year placed third in the state in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds. Gillespie also qualified for the state meet in the long jump but did not place after a foul. She won that event with a jump of 16 feet, 11 inches at the Iredell County Championships, where she was named the female MVP.

Birchett joined Gillespie as a top honoree at the Iredell County Championships, earning male MVP.

At the county meet, Birchett finished first in the long jump (21 feet, 5 inches), triple jump (43 feet, 8 inches) and the 300-meter hurdles (42.46 seconds).

Birchett, the Greater Metro Conference Male Field Athlete of the Year, placed 13th in the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles at the 4A state championship meet.

The following is a list of R&L All-County Track and Field team members:

Boys track and field

Lake Norman: Jack Baker, Miller Brannen, Logan Dingman, Drew Evans, Dalton Graves, Kyle Sayre, Gavin Sweeney, Jacob Whittington

Mooresville: Treyvon Birchett, Noah Dunn, A.J. Graham, Latron Jackson, Kaden Pigeon, Will Rizzi, Brennan Selcz, Terell Simonton, Makiah Smith, Tanner Smith

North Iredell: Brodie Anderson, Parker Anderson, Jackson Hawkins, Malachi Hernandez, Max Kimp, John Jackson, Kurt Jackson, Kaleb Parks, Philip Riddle, Talyn Stevenson, Noah Whitenmyer

South Iredell: Walton Cooney, Taye Rajapho, Gavin Reed

Statesville: Davin Clarke, Jaylen Himes, Titus Myers, Zamari Stevenson

West Iredell: Antaveon Steele

Girls track and field

Lake Norman: Isabel Gamble, Danielle Hazlewood, Maddie Huecker, Violet Lucas, Eisabella Panichella, Madeline Stolberg, Ashley Walters

Mooresville: Ellery Bankirer, Kendal Hudson, Sami Homburger, Ella Moore, Caitlin Voos

North Iredell: Jewell Allen, Erica Anderson, Emily Campbell, Valentina Celi, Josie Chenevey, Lauren Davidson, Maryanna Marshall, Ailena Mykins, Natalia Nieto,

South Iredell: Olivia Humphrey, Trinity Frayer, Janiya Johnson, Emma Leon, Emily Rodden, Shannell St. Brice

Statesville: Nakirah Adams, Ta’Leah Dulin, Keyannah Graham, Sakari Johnson, Narya Smyre, Karli Townsell

West Iredell: Alaya Gillespie, Lily Jordan

