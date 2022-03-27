ALL-COUNTY SWIMMING: Stolberg, Krampert lead list of standout swimmers

Lake Norman’s Emma Stolberg and South Iredell’s Caden Krampert headline All-County swimming for the 2021-22 season as the R&L County girls and boys swimmers of the year.
A University of Penn signee, Stolberg was also the female swimmer of the year in the Greater Metro Conference. Keyed by her performance Lake Norman ran away with the conference championship, winning 10 of 12 events and accumulating 612 points, 173 more than second-place Cox Mill. Stolberg claimed titles in the girls’ 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
The senior had a strong showing at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state meet. She placed fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.36 seconds to break the school record. Stolberg was sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 08-hundredths of a second.
In addition, Stolberg aided the Wildcats to a runner-up finish (1:35.84) in the 200 freestyle relay and a fourth-place finish (1:46.24) in the 200 medley relay during the state finals. Both times became new school records.
Krampert, who was in the running for Greater Metro Conference male swimmer of the year, finished third in scoring for the league en route to his all-conference selection.
Krampert captured the conference title in the 200 individual medley, racing through all four strokes to win with a time of 2:04.23. He placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.10.
The following is a complete list of All-County swimmers:
GIRLSSophia Bellissimo, Lake Norman
Emily Campbell, North Iredell
Addison Carpenter, South Iredell
Alyssa Claborn, Lake Norman
Hanani Dona, Lake Norman
Caitlin Horn, Lake Norman
Ella Krampert, South Iredell
Julianna Morrow, Mooresville
Josephine Respess, Lake Norman
Leilani Russell, South Iredell
Emma Stolberg, Lake Norman
Sabrina Yeh, South Iredell
BOYS
Nathan Claborn, Lake Norman
Nicholas Friedman, Lake Norman
Gavin Johnson, South Iredell
Caden Krampert, South Iredell
Tyler Seidel, Lake Norman
Will Sinclair, Lake Norman
Harrison Smith, South Iredell
Jacob Stewart, South Iredell
Kenan Stoup, Lake Norman