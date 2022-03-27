ALL-COUNTY SWIMMING: Stolberg, Krampert lead list of standout swimmers

Lake Norman’s Emma Stolberg and South Iredell’s Caden Krampert headline All-County swimming for the 2021-22 season as the R&L County girls and boys swimmers of the year.

A University of Penn signee, Stolberg was also the female swimmer of the year in the Greater Metro Conference. Keyed by her performance Lake Norman ran away with the conference championship, winning 10 of 12 events and accumulating 612 points, 173 more than second-place Cox Mill. Stolberg claimed titles in the girls’ 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

The senior had a strong showing at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state meet. She placed fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.36 seconds to break the school record. Stolberg was sixth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 08-hundredths of a second.

In addition, Stolberg aided the Wildcats to a runner-up finish (1:35.84) in the 200 freestyle relay and a fourth-place finish (1:46.24) in the 200 medley relay during the state finals. Both times became new school records.

Krampert, who was in the running for Greater Metro Conference male swimmer of the year, finished third in scoring for the league en route to his all-conference selection.

Krampert captured the conference title in the 200 individual medley, racing through all four strokes to win with a time of 2:04.23. He placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.10.

The following is a complete list of All-County swimmers:

GIRLSSophia Bellissimo, Lake Norman

Emily Campbell, North Iredell

Addison Carpenter, South Iredell

Alyssa Claborn, Lake Norman

Hanani Dona, Lake Norman

Caitlin Horn, Lake Norman

Ella Krampert, South Iredell

Julianna Morrow, Mooresville

Josephine Respess, Lake Norman

Leilani Russell, South Iredell

Emma Stolberg, Lake Norman

Sabrina Yeh, South Iredell

BOYS

Nathan Claborn, Lake Norman

Nicholas Friedman, Lake Norman

Gavin Johnson, South Iredell

Caden Krampert, South Iredell

Tyler Seidel, Lake Norman

Will Sinclair, Lake Norman

Harrison Smith, South Iredell

Jacob Stewart, South Iredell

Kenan Stoup, Lake Norman