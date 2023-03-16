Lake Norman’s Alyssa Claborn and Will Sinclair headline this year’s All-County Swim Team.

Claborn, who was integral in leading the Wildcat girls team to the Greater Metro Conference championship, is the R&L County Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Sinclair, who helped the Wildcat boys team to the best finish in the Greater Metro Conference among Iredell schools, is the R&L County Boys Swimmer of the Year.

Claborn, also named the Greater Metro Conference Female Swimmer of the Year, qualified for the 4A state meet, where she placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.80 seconds and seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.32.

At the 4A Western Regional swim meet, Claborn broke the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.71.

Claborn and teammates Sophia Bellissimo, Arianna Scordino, and Emma Barr also qualified for the state meet in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. The quartet finished seventh in the 200 free and 13th in the 200 medley.

Sinclair was the top-performing member of the Lake Norman boys squad. An all-conference selection, he finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the 4A Western Regional meet with a time of 1:03.32. He was 18th at the 4A in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.50 seconds.

The R&L All-County Swim Team is as follows:

Girls

Emma Barr, Lake Norman

Sophia Bellissimo, Lake Norman

Lindsay Bloom, South Iredell

Sophia Brochetti, South Iredell

Emily Campbell, North Iredell

Addison Carpenter, South Iredell

Alyssa Claborn, Lake Norman

Taylor Dooley, South Iredell

Berkley Koontz, South Iredell

Ella Krampert, South Iredell

Piper Lewis, North Iredell

Gabriella Panichella, Lake Norman

Leilani Russell, South Iredell

Boys

Eddie Anton, Lake Norman

Arkady Muller, South Iredell

Ben Peace, South Iredell

Tyler Seidel, Lake Norman

Will Sinclair, Lake Norman

Jacob Stewart, South Iredell

Kenan Stoup, Lake Norman