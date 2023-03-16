Lake Norman’s Alyssa Claborn and Will Sinclair headline this year’s All-County Swim Team.
Claborn, who was integral in leading the Wildcat girls team to the Greater Metro Conference championship, is the R&L County Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Sinclair, who helped the Wildcat boys team to the best finish in the Greater Metro Conference among Iredell schools, is the R&L County Boys Swimmer of the Year.
Claborn, also named the Greater Metro Conference Female Swimmer of the Year, qualified for the 4A state meet, where she placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.80 seconds and seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.32.
At the 4A Western Regional swim meet, Claborn broke the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.71.
Claborn and teammates Sophia Bellissimo, Arianna Scordino, and Emma Barr also qualified for the state meet in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. The quartet finished seventh in the 200 free and 13th in the 200 medley.
People are also reading…
Sinclair was the top-performing member of the Lake Norman boys squad. An all-conference selection, he finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the 4A Western Regional meet with a time of 1:03.32. He was 18th at the 4A in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.50 seconds.
The R&L All-County Swim Team is as follows:
Girls
Emma Barr, Lake Norman
Sophia Bellissimo, Lake Norman
Lindsay Bloom, South Iredell
Sophia Brochetti, South Iredell
Emily Campbell, North Iredell
Addison Carpenter, South Iredell
Alyssa Claborn, Lake Norman
Taylor Dooley, South Iredell
Berkley Koontz, South Iredell
Ella Krampert, South Iredell
Piper Lewis, North Iredell
Gabriella Panichella, Lake Norman
Leilani Russell, South Iredell
Boys
Eddie Anton, Lake Norman
Arkady Muller, South Iredell
Ben Peace, South Iredell
Tyler Seidel, Lake Norman
Will Sinclair, Lake Norman
Jacob Stewart, South Iredell
Kenan Stoup, Lake Norman