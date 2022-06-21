ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: Moore headlines all-county squad

Leading the 19-member 2022 All-County Softball team is Lake Norman dual threat Linda Moore, the R&L County Softball Player of the Year.

Moore, who was also named the Greater Metro Conference player of the year, batted .569 with 28 RBIs, 29 runs scored and three homers.

“She batted second in the lineup and would frequently help jumpstart big innings,” Lake Norman coach Frank Hobby said.

Moore successfully stole 16 bases on 18 attempts during her senior season.

“She is a terror on the bases and loves to start chaos,” Hobby noted.

In the pitcher’s circle, Moore posted a 13-3 record with a 2.01 earned run average.

She struck out 99 batters over the course of 87 innings of work.

“Linda is the ace of the pitching staff,” Hobby said. “The more tense a game gets the more dominant she becomes.”

The complete All-County Softball team is as follows:

Lake Norman—Sophia Barone (OF), Samantha Ladowski (SS), Linda Moore (P/UTL), Amelia Rider (1B), Kendall Robinson (OF), Hannah Rongo (3B), Haleia Sweifach (OF/UTL), Zoe Watson (C)

Mooresville—Ellie Goins (SS), Bentli Meadows (C), Emily Murphy (OF), Brooke Piper (3B), Campbell Schaen (P), Lauren Vanderpool (2B)

North Iredell— Maicie Earnest (P), Terra Murphy (OF), Martha Parlier (SS)

South Iredell—Claire Long (SS), Kaycee Pitcher