ALL-COUNTY GIRLS TENNIS: Valentine already showing great promise as a freshman

Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
She didn’t waste any time making an impact at Lake Norman. The freshman helped lead the Wildcats to an unbeaten run to the Greater Metro Conference championship, their first league title in six years.
Keyed by its No. 1 singles player, Lake Norman qualified for the 4A state playoffs and finished 11-3.
Valentine, the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, teamed with Lake Norman’s Ryann Benningfield to qualify for the 4A state doubles tournament. The duo advanced to the quarterfinals before losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Millbrook’s state finalist tandem.
In singles, Valentine posted a record of 11-3. The mark included a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6 regular-season victory over 3A state singles semifinalist Emma Carver of North Lincoln.
The three losses weren’t to also-rans. They were to Marvin Ridge’s Reese Sager, Hough Meira Volk and Hopewell’s Caroline Myers. Sager, a member of Marvin Ridge’s 4A state dual-team championship squad, teamed with Avery Sager to capture the 4A doubles title. Volk joined Hough teammate Jessica Brannon to reach the 4A semifinals in doubles, and Myers qualified in singles for the 4A state tournament.
ALL-COUNTY GIRLS TENNIS TEAM
Carissa Bauer, Lake Norman
Ryann Benningfield, Lake Norman
Kate Crabb, Lake Norman
Paige Fellores, Mooresville
Niyati Kandekar, South Iredell
Paige Sarver, South Iredell
Rachael Schubert, Mooresville
Faith Valentine, Lake Norman
Lily Warren, North Iredell
Elleigh Williams, North Iredell