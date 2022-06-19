 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL-COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER: Lake Norman's Rase earns player of the year

  • Updated
Jacey Rase

Rase

Starring atop the list of 2022 R&L All-County Girls Soccer honorees is Lake Norman’s Jacey Rase. The junior midfielder is the R&L County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Rase scored 17 goals and assisted another 14 goals to lead Lake Norman to a 20-5 record this season. The Wildcats captured the Greater Metro Conference championship with an 11-1 mark. They advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Rase, named All-State by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, has given a verbal commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The complete R&L All-County Girls Soccer Team is as follows:

Lake Norman — Kaelyn Andrews (F), Sarah Ardus (GK), Sophia Balliet (F), Ella Becker (D), Tara Chapman (D), Tate McCord (MF), Jacey Rase (MF)

Mooresville — Katie Enselaco, Sloan McCrea

North Iredell — Maris Chase (MF), Brianna Ladino (F), Cameryn Reavis (D)

South Iredell — Abby McKinney (GK), Olivia Ostwalt (F), Nicole Poole (D), Rylan Robisky (F/D)

West Iredell — Kendall Brown (F)

