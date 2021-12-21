ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF: Winford shines brightest on the course

Cailynn Winford. The last name should ring a bell for those who’ve followed Iredell County high school athletics.
She is the daughter of former multi-sport standout Chris Winford, who went on to play college football at Lenoir-Rhyne after graduating from Mooresville in 2002.
“She is a stud athlete just like him,” said Blue Devil golf coach Michael Micklow.
Cailynn certainly knows her way around a golf course.
The Mooresville junior averaged a score of 37 during nine-hole matches this season. She finished second in the Greater Metro Conference at 234 strokes. Only Cox Mill’s Sophie Lauture (215) scored lower during the duration of conference play.
Cailynn, the R&L County Girls Golfer of the Year, shot a 77 in the 4A West Regional golf tournament hosted at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. She finished in a four-way tie for 13th and qualified for the 4A state championship tournament in Pinehurst.
Playing Pinehurst Resort Course No. 5, Cailynn carded a pair of 77s to finish the two-day tournament in late October at 10-over-par. She birdied both of the par 5s on the back nine during her final round, helping her finish in a two-way tie for 18th out of the 78 golfers that managed to qualify for the state tournament.
ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF TEAM
Adamma Anukwuem, South Iredell
Sydney Bradford, North Iredell
Tatum Bradford, North Iredell
Mary Brown, South Iredell
Meghan Christensen, Lake Norman
Maria Franco, South Iredell
Kennedy Gaulding, West Iredell
Grace Van Patten, Statesville
Cailynn Winford, Mooresville
Faith Anne Yeley, Lake Norman