When the final buzzer sounded March 11 in the Dean Smith Center and Lake Norman had lost 75-65 to Panther Creek in the 4A state championship game, the person no one would have faulted for letting the tears flow was Kirsten Lewis-Williams. Her high school career had just met an unfortunate conclusion.

And yet there, on Roy Williams Court, stood Lewis-Williams, the only senior on a team dominated by freshmen and sophomores, summoning the strength to smile.

“She was just so strong in that moment,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said. “I just think she took in the entire experience, knowing what she did for us. Nothing could take away what we accomplished. She’s happy she left us better than when she started.”

The Wildcats were 11-15 in 2018-19, the season before Lewis-Williams arrived on campus.

With her, the program reached new heights, including a historic 2022-23 campaign in which Lake Norman’s girls basketball team captured the 4A West Regional championship to advance to its first state final.

Lewis-Williams averaged 20.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game as the Wildcats finished 31-1. She is the R&L County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-10 standout tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss to Panther Creek (29-4), the Wildcats’ only setback in a phenomenal season.

Graham, who directed Lake Norman to the Greater Metro Conference regular-season and tournament titles as well as the Wildcats’ first West regional title and state championship appearance, is the R&L County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. She was named conference coach of the year as well.

“It was a fun season,” Graham said. “The best part: It was drama free. That goes hand-in-hand with winning. What an experience.”

Lewis-Williams averaged 26 points per game in their six playoff contests. That included a 35-point, 15-rebound effort which led Lake Norman to a 60-54 victory over Charlotte Catholic in their regional final debut.

The game was tied at 54 with less than 2 minutes to play. The Wildcats had possession near their bench coming out of a timeout. The inbound play led to a Lewis-Williams driving layup with 1:40 left.

Lake Norman spread the floor and let Lewis-Williams attack the basket again moments later. She scored in traffic to make it 58-54 with 42 seconds remaining.

Asked about those pivotal possessions, Lewis-Williams said, “Big players step up in big moments. … I knew my team was counting on me. I think it’s just the will to win.”

Graham said Lewis-Williams put the team on her back against Charlotte Catholic.

“She’s a gamer,” Graham said. “She’s going to do everything she can to put us in position to be successful. Every aspect she had a role in. She just has that will.”

The Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year is still mulling scholarship offers from several college programs while continuing to gain interest from others. Graham anticipates a decision in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Lewis-Williams will join nine other members of the North Carolina squad as they battle their South Carolina counterparts in the Carolinas Classic All-Star women’s basketball game at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

The future remains bright at Lake Norman, as Lewis-Williams reminded in the state championship post-game press conference in Chapel Hill.

“They’ll be back here again, and I think they’ll come out on the winning side next time,” she said.

Of course, the Wildcats will no longer have Lewis-Williams at their disposal. With her departure they lose a great scorer, a gifted ball handler and passer, a strong defender and a hungry rebounder.

That’s not all.

“It’s her leadership,” Graham said. “Being the only senior she had to step up other than just on the court. She was a leader who came in and worked hard, and others saw that. She was also an extension of the coaching staff.”

Members of the R&L All-County Girls Basketball Team are as follows:

Jewel Allen, North Iredell

Tilley Collins, North Iredell

Seraiah Davis, Mooresville

Kayden Johnson, South Iredell

Kelsey Rhyne, Lake Norman

Alexis Shehan, Lake Norman

Samantha Shehan, Lake Norman

Addison Sirianni, Lake Norman

Lily Ward, North Iredell

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman