ALL-COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewis-Williams driven to dominate

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman’s girls basketball team featured talent across the board this season. Guard play to post play, offense to defense, the Wildcats had it.

One player can’t make all the success Lake Norman enjoyed possible, but Kirsten Lewis-Williams certainly held a starring role.

The Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year led the league in points (15.6), rebounds (9.4) and assists (4) per game. She ranked third in steals per game (3.1).

“That’s impressive especially as a junior,” Wildcats coach McKenzie Graham said of Lewis-Williams, the R&L County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-10 standout finished with 11 doubles-doubles as Lake Norman went 24-4, completed a perfect run through the conference and advanced to 4A West region semifinals for only the second time in program history.

“I wanted to dominate in the conference, and I think I did that,” Lewis-Williams said.

Keyed by her play, the Wildcats captured the Greater Metro Conference regular season and tournament championships.

“That was awesome,” she said. “We worked so hard for that.”

In the initial first-place showdown with Hickory Ridge on Feb. 1, she poured in 24 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists. The Wildcats won 52-47.

Four days later during the rematch in Harrisburg, Lewis-Williams erupted for 27 points to complement her 14 rebounds and six assists. Lake Norman’s 64-61 victory over Hickory Ridge, for all intents and purposes, clinched the GMC regular-season crown. The Ragin’ Bulls trailed by two games in the standings with three games left on the schedule.

“Her game has just expanded tremendously,” Graham said. “She can take over a game.”

Lewis-Williams scored in a variety of ways but definitely wasn’t trigger-happy from long range.

She attempted only 45 3-pointers in 28 games.

During the Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in late December, Lewis-Williams put up 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a 10-point loss to Miami, Florida’s 7A state runner-up.

She finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Wildcats’ 55-44 third round playoff victory at top seed Watauga. The Pioneers beat them in overtime, 49-46, earlier in the season. That game was also in Boone.

“When we lost to them the first time we identified what we needed to work on,” Lewis-Williams said. “That set our focus. Beating them at their place in the playoffs after losing to them says something about who we are.”

Charlotte Catholic rallied from a 23-9 deficit in the regional semifinals to end the Wildcats’ season with a 48-41 win.

Lewis-Williams had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in that game, but the hope of reaching the 4A state final and perhaps claiming the title was no more—at least for now.

“You can’t hang onto that outcome,” she said. “I’m already thinking about what we can do better and helping the younger players so when we get in the postseason again we’ll be ready for anything. And I believe we will be ready.”