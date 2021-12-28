ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Stevenson proves value, elevates Statesville

August 27, 2021. Statesville’s home opener against South Iredell. The Greyhounds were 1-0 having kicked off the season with a road win at Carson the week before.
This was the first opportunity for most Greyhounds fans to see their team.
First offensive play for Statesville: Zamari Stevenson 70-yard touchdown run.
The senior took the snap, bounced it outside and raced down the sideline to the end zone.
“During weight training that day (offensive coordinator Jason) Moore asked what I wanted to do on the first play,” recalled Stevenson. “We’d seen some things on film. I told him I wanted the ball the first play and that I was going to score.”
He called his shot and delivered.
“I thought it was a great call,” head coach Randall Gusler said. “Zamari executed. It was fun to watch.”
Stevenson, who signed with Wake Forest this month, was electric on both sides of the ball and an obvious choice for R&L County Football Player of the Year.
Offensively, he completed 70 percent (119 of 171) of his passes for 1,621 yards and 16 touchdowns. A dual threat, Stevenson averaged 7.7 yards per carry, racking up 827 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Stevenson added seven receptions for 156 yards and two TDs for good measure.
As a member of the Greyhounds secondary, he recorded four interceptions to complement his tackling ability.
“That’s my favorite thing,” Stevenson said when asked about the INTs.
Good thing, because the Demon Deacons recruited him as a cornerback. He could also see time as a kick and punt returner. Defense was the weaker phase of the game this season for Wake Forest, which played in the ACC Championship game.
After Stevenson signed, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson wrote on Twitter: “The first one is in!!! Welcome to Wake Zamari Stevenson. Brings excellent cover skills to the Deacs from our home state. #GoDeacs.”
Stevenson said the Wake Forest coaching staff made him feel at home when he visited the campus.
“I’m going with the mindset to mature and be ready,” Stevenson said. “(Playing) may not happen right away. Either way I’m going to work hard. I know I’m going to get to play at some point. I’m excited. Coach Clawson knows what he’s doing. We could possibly win the ACC Championship.”
He arrives at Wake Forest after having played a vital role in the Greyhounds’ success this season.
They advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals before losing to Greensboro Dudley 20-6. The Panthers went on to win the state championship after Statesville gave them one of their toughest battles all season.
“That could have been us,” Stevenson said when asked about seeing Dudley claim the state title.
The Greyhounds finished 12-1 and captured their fourth conference championship in as many seasons.
Stevenson said they were out to prove the doubters wrong. He said they heard how the Class of 2022 wouldn’t be able to do as well as the Class of 2021, noting “we supposedly weren’t as disciplined.”
“It wasn’t just one side of the ball,” he said. “We played for each other, and the junior class stepped up and helped out a lot. We listened to our coaches, executed plays and won a lot of games.”