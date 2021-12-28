ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Stevenson proves value, elevates Statesville

Stevenson added seven receptions for 156 yards and two TDs for good measure.

As a member of the Greyhounds secondary, he recorded four interceptions to complement his tackling ability.

“That’s my favorite thing,” Stevenson said when asked about the INTs.

Good thing, because the Demon Deacons recruited him as a cornerback. He could also see time as a kick and punt returner. Defense was the weaker phase of the game this season for Wake Forest, which played in the ACC Championship game.

After Stevenson signed, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson wrote on Twitter: “The first one is in!!! Welcome to Wake Zamari Stevenson. Brings excellent cover skills to the Deacs from our home state. #GoDeacs.”

Stevenson said the Wake Forest coaching staff made him feel at home when he visited the campus.

“I’m going with the mindset to mature and be ready,” Stevenson said. “(Playing) may not happen right away. Either way I’m going to work hard. I know I’m going to get to play at some point. I’m excited. Coach Clawson knows what he’s doing. We could possibly win the ACC Championship.”