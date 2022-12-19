ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: Dingmans take top honors

Lake Norman—and one family, for that matter—swept top honors for All-County Cross Country this year.

Senior Logan Dingman and freshman Kasey Dingman were named the R&L County Boys and Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year, respectively.

In his final season with the Wildcats, Logan captured the Iredell County championship at MacAnderson Park with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. But he was just getting started. Logan was the runner-up during the Greater Metro Conference Championship meet at Frank Liske Park in Concord with a time of 16:55.37.

At the 4A Midwest Regionals at Ivey Redmond Sports Complex in Kernersville, Logan logged a time of 16:30 to finish 11th and help the Wildcats qualify for the 4A state meet. Returning to that site Nov. 5, Logan ran 16:20.76 to place 20th among the 179 4A state qualifiers.

Kasey was even more impressive in her first high school season with the Wildcats. She claimed the Iredell County championship at MacAnderson Park with a time of 18:36.45.

Kasey also secured the Greater Metro Conference title at Frank Liske Park in Concord after clocking in at 18:26.50. Subsequently, she was named the conference’s Female Runner of the Year.

In her regionals debut, Kasey completed the 5-kilometer course at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in 18:35.70 to place eighth. She ran 18:32.18 there on Nov. 5 to placed seventh out of 165 runners who qualified for the 4A state meet.

The following is a list of athletes making the R&L All-County Cross Country Team:

BOYS

Logan Dingman, Lake Norman

Ezequiel Canas-Peralta, Mooresville

Maddox Gantt, North Iredell

Clark Kremar, Mooresville

Michael Martinez, Mooresville

Mason Noble, Lake Norman

Philip Riddle, North Iredell

Triston Rabon, Lake Norman

Ben Schmidt, Lake Norman

Jack Senos, Lake Norman

Noah Wittenmyer, North Iredell

GIRLS

Kasey Dingman, Lake Norman

Isabel Gamble, Lake Norman

Julia Hollar, North Iredell

Mariah Knight, Mooresville

Lynn Masucci, Lake Norman

Ella Moore, Mooresville

Natalia Nieto, North Iredell

Eisabella Panichella, Lake Norman

Mia Sohovich, North Iredell

Breanna Sturtevant, North Iredell

Lauren Vanderpool, Mooresville

Ashley Walters, Lake Norman

Dakota Whitener, South Iredell

Keirieonna Wilson, South Iredell