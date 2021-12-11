 Skip to main content
ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: County’s elite runners revealed
ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: County's elite runners revealed

Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker finished among the top 10 4A runners in the state this season. The Wildcats’ Griffin Horner did even better, placing fifth in 4A.

Huecker and Horner are the R&L County Girls and Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year.

A senior, Huecker placed 10th out of 172 runners who qualified for the state meet, held at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. She completed the five-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 22.70 seconds.

She was less than a minute behind champion Sarah Mitchell of Apex.

Huecker committed to North Carolina and will run for the Tar Heels. She is the reigning girls’ 1,600-meter 4A state champion in outdoor track and field.

Horner, a senior, posted a time of 15:49.90 in the boys’ state championship race. Only four of the 180 runners who qualified for the meet were faster, led by champion Will Soule of Mt. Tabor. Soule ran 15:31.62.

Horner also finished fifth in the state as a junior.

Huecker and Horner placed fifth and 11th, respectively, in the 4A Midwest Regional girls and boys races.

ALL-COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM

Alena Decker, Mooresville

Isabel Gamble, Lake Norman

Isabelle Gventer, Langtree Charter

Sami Homburger, Mooresville

Maddie Huecker, Lake Norman

Ella Moore, Mooresville

Natalia Nieto, North Iredell

Katie Seaman, Lake Norman

Payton Seldomridge, Lake Norman

Madeline Stohlberg, Lake Norman

Karli Townsell, Statesville

Ashley Walters, Lake Norman

Kylie Young, South Iredell

ALL-COUNTY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM

Austin Cope, West Iredell

Logan Dingman, Lake Norman

Noah Dunn, Mooresville

Dalton Graves, Lake Norman

Griffin Horner, Lake Norman

Clark Kremar, Mooresville

Brad Mankus, Lake Norman

Michael Martinez, Mooresville

Jaidan McClure, Lake Norman

Triston Rabon, Lake Norman

Philip Riddle, North Iredell

Tanner Smith, Mooresville

Gavin Sweeny, Lake Norman

