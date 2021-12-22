ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER: Tuttle headlines list of top players

Lake Norman’s Luis Tuttle leads a list of 17 All-County selections this season as the R&L County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
The Wildcats lost eight starters last season but with the help of Tuttle they regrouped to have another successful campaign.
Tuttle scored 12 goals and assisted 12 more. Then senior forward was named the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, as well as all-region and all-state.
Lake Norman captured the Grater Metro Conference title with a 9-1-2 record. The Wildcats finished 16-4-2 overall and qualified for the 4A state playoffs.
ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Forwards
Luis Tuttle, Lake Norman
Jacob Whittington, Lake Norman
Midfielders
Ryan Amstutz, Mooresville
Miller Brannen, Lake Norman
Garrett Chase, North Iredell
Thomas Mann, North Iredell
Jerick Moreno, North Iredell
Defenders