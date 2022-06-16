ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF: West Iredell's Barnes secures top honor

The 2022 R&L All-County Boys Golf team features 11 golfers, including player of the year Chance Barnes of West Iredell.
Barnes, a two-time regional qualifier, finished third in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference standings this season.
The sophomore’s 18-hole stroke average was 77. Barnes won the March 27 match at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club in Stanley. He posted a 4-over-par 76.
The following is a list of R&L All-County Boys Golf team members:
Chance Barnes, West Iredell
Brock Brice, Lake Norman
Sam Buckner, Statesville
Brixon Burgess, North Iredell
Mason Donehoo, Lake Norman
Taylor Gregory, West Iredell
Connor Maguire, Lake Norman
Brian Masucci, Lake Norman
Sean Rooney, South Iredell
J.P. Starling, South Iredell
Sean Swavely, Lake Norman