ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF: West Iredell's Barnes secures top honor

Chance Barnes

West Iredell’s Chance Barnes is the R&L County Boys Golfer of the Year.

The 2022 R&L All-County Boys Golf team features 11 golfers, including player of the year Chance Barnes of West Iredell.

Barnes, a two-time regional qualifier, finished third in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference standings this season.

The sophomore’s 18-hole stroke average was 77. Barnes won the March 27 match at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club in Stanley. He posted a 4-over-par 76.

The following is a list of R&L All-County Boys Golf team members:

Chance Barnes, West Iredell

Brock Brice, Lake Norman

Sam Buckner, Statesville

Brixon Burgess, North Iredell

Mason Donehoo, Lake Norman

Taylor Gregory, West Iredell

Connor Maguire, Lake Norman

Brian Masucci, Lake Norman

Sean Rooney, South Iredell

J.P. Starling, South Iredell

Sean Swavely, Lake Norman

