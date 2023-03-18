The crowd loved it. The North Iredell team fed off of it. Every transition dunk Beckham Tharpe threw down provided a boost of energy.

There were plenty of those moments this season. But the Raiders’ talented center was more than a flashy highlight reel waiting to happen.

Tharpe stood out on the court for a lot of reasons. He is the R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The senior averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds and reached a scoring milestone in the process.

“He was dominant in about every area of the game,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “Over the last couple of years he kind of let (Jackson) Hawkins and others do their thing. When they graduated he flipped the switch and took over. He was the go-to guy.”

Grant Hodges, who guided Lake Norman to the Greater Metro Conference regular-season championship, is the R&L County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs and finished 19-8.

North Iredell qualified for the 3A state playoffs after a fourth-place finish in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

Despite their placement in the league, Tharpe was honored as WFAC co-Player of the Year with Hickory’s John Holbrook.

“It’s very rare for the fourth-place team to have the player of the year,” LeVan acknowledged. “Everybody we played in the conference, it was an automatic double- or triple-team every time he touched the ball. They had tremendous respect for him.”

Tharpe, who had 52 steals, exceled at finding the open teammate with a pass when the defense collapsed on him.

Late in the season, North Iredell knocked off second-place East Lincoln 69-56. Tharpe scored 25 points but also assisted big buckets with kick out passes for 3-pointers on the perimeter.

On Jan. 10, Tharpe scored his 1,000th point in a 73-61 victory at Statesville. That 28-point outing contributed to his career total of 1,294 points.

It was a memorable night.

Jan. 20? Well, that night will be unforgettable. Tharpe exploded for 50 points against Fred T. Foard. In that 88-50 win, which avenged a 64-60 loss on Dec. 16, 2022, he also grabbed 21 rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked three shots and made three steals.

“It was really great. It was fun,” LeVan recalled. “We knew going into half he had a chance to get to 50. After the third quarter he had 37. We were trying to decide whether to bring him out and avoid the risk of getting hurt. We let him go for it. The crowd was going crazy. The bench was fired up.”

Appalachian State, Campbell and Davidson are some bigger colleges who’ve shown interest in Tharpe but haven’t offered a scholarship, LeVan said.

LeVan said Tharpe turned down other smaller offers and that he anticipates Tharpe will further his education at N.C. State, which has accepted him.

Members of the R&L All-County Boys Basketball Team are as follows:

Nick Arnold, Lake Norman

Travelle Bryson, Mooresville

Cole Callaway, Lake Norman

Evaan Ezhilan, Mooresville

Greyson Kerr, North Iredell

Tre McKinnon, Lake Norman

AJ Parsley, Mooresville

Cole Saunders, North Iredell

Trent Steinour, Lake Norman

Beckham Tharpe, North Iredell

Xavion White, Mooresville

Josh Yates, Lake Norman